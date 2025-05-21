Patricia Cynthia Scott “Patty”

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Patricia Cynthia Scott, who left us on May 3, 2025, at the age of 76. Born on October 25, 1948, in Willmar, Minnesota, she was the eldest daughter of Francis and Florence Nelson of Hector, Minnesota.

Patty graduated early from Hector High School in Hector, MN. She went on to attend and graduate from Mankato State Business College with a degree in business before meeting her husband, marrying, and becoming a Navy wife. They settled at NAS Whidbey Island, where they made their forever home.

A devoted wife to Robert Hugh Scott Jr. for 55 years, Patty was the cornerstone of our family. Together, they raised three children—Veronica, Robert III, and Elizabeth—each of whom carries forward her values of faith, adventure, love, kindness, service, and resilience.

Patty was known for her steadfast dedication to her family—whether through her comforting presence during difficult times, the magic she brought to every holiday, or her unwavering support in every way, all the time.

She was equally known for her deep commitment to her community. Patty served as an active Scout leader with Boy Scout Troop 98 in Oak Harbor and the Mt. Baker Area Council in Bellingham, WA. As a volunteer, she chaperoned numerous 50-mile hikes, summer camps, family campouts, and attended Philmont.

Her Scouting honors included the Order of the Arrow, Wood Badge, Vigil Honor, and the prestigious Silver Beaver Award— testaments to her selfless service, leadership, and the profound impact she had on countless young lives.

At St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Oak Harbor, Patty served as Vice President and in Social Outreach on the pastoral council. She ran the church food bank and the Giving Tree for 18 years, providing holiday food baskets and Christmas gifts to families in need. She was also a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 2514, receiving her 20-year service pin in 2023.

Additionally, Patty was a dedicated Girl Scout leader with Troop 819, where she mentored young girls and helped foster a strong sense of community and empowerment. She trained other leaders and served as the local liaison and manager of the Girl Scout Haven in Oak Harbor.

Beyond her many roles as mother, Navy wife, and volunteer, Patty was an avid sewer and a longtime member of Quilters on the Rock (20 years). Her favorite pastimes included reading, playing cards, going to the casino with her kids, attending concerts (especially Elton John), visiting Christmas bazaars, and cheering on the Mariners at baseball games.

She had a deep love for Hallmark movies and everything related to Christmas—especially one of her favorite places, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, MI.

True to her Minnesota roots, Patty’s love language was cooking for and feeding those she loved. She found joy in celebrations, creating hearty meals, and spending time with her family—including her beloved furry companions, Teddy, Winnie, and Mollee.

She leaves a lasting impact on all who knew her. Patty’s legacy is one of compassion, strength, and commitment. Her love of learning and belief in education was foundational—she was incredibly proud of her children for graduating from college and pursuing careers that serve their communities.

Patty is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Hugh Scott Jr.; her children: Veronica Purin (husband Dennis Purin Jr.), Robert Hugh Scott III (wife Charlene Dennison), and Elizabeth Scott; and her brother, Francis“Shorty” Nelson of Hector, MN. She was preceded in death by her father, Francis; mother, Florence; and sister, Corrine.

Patty’s life will be honored in the following way: funeral home visitation on Thursday May 22nd, 2025 from 6pm to 8 pm at Wallin-Stucky Funeral home. Celebration of life, funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Friday May 23rd, 2025 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Oak Harbor, WA. Burial, at Maple Leaf Cemetery to follow the funeral. Reception to follow burial at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

We will forever carry her memory in our hearts, cherishing the lessons she imparted and the love she so freely gave. Patty was a sanctuary of strength and love—we will love her eternally.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Help House in Oak Harbor, WA, in her memory.

Donate here: http://www.northwhidbeyhelphouse.org/donate.