Patricia Cozine: 1944 – 2025

Patricia Lynn Parker was born to J.B. and Alma Parker on January 24, 1944 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She was the oldest of four siblings: Steve (wife Lisa), Marilyn (husband Carlos) and Jay (who preceded her in death and is telling her stories as we speak, I’m sure).

She attended Renton High School and University of Washington, where she met her husband, Mike. They were married in 1965 in a faintingly beautiful ceremony and then they literally flew off to Japan where they lived for three years. She passed heartbreakingly shy of what would have been their 60th anniversary in December. Patti taught English and took pictures and learned to cook dishes and fold origami that brought stories and opened horizons to adults and children throughout her life. In later years, she worked for the Town of Coupeville and Island County Planning Departments and was involved with several community organizations; the Penn Cove Water Festival, the Coupeville Arts Center, Boy Scouts of America, the Whidbey-Camano Land Trust, Whidbey Audubon, the Falcon Research Group and so many others. She had regular luncheons with some of the most colorful and amazing women on the Island. Her family is figuring out how the world will work now, with her no longer making lists and organizing camping trips.

There will be a memorial when it gets warmer, probably at a beach – we’re not going to make anyone stand outside in this weather.

Survived by Husband Michael of over 60 years, daughter Michelle and son Jeff; grandchildren Marcus and Kevin and Michael and James and Nathan and Seth, great-grandchildren Lucy and Emma and Callan and Saoirse; Neices, Nephews, Cousins and other family too numerous to mention and my brain is toast.