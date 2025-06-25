Norine Ellsworth: 1963 – 2025

Norine Carrie Ellsworth passed away on May 30, 2025, from cancer. She was born on August 30, 1963, in Richmond, WA to Mary and Roger Ellsworth. She attended Coupeville High School and graduated in 1981. Norine worked with Service Alternatives for many years until getting her LMP license at Ashmead College of Massage.

Norine went through a lot of phases in her life dealing with Huntington’s Disease herself and raising a daughter with Cystic Fibrosis, but through all of it she remained loving, resourceful, tenacious, accepting, supportive and generous. She was an amazing mother and her daughter, Tabitha Roemish, is so grateful for her constant love and support. She was a cool big sister to her brother, Steve Ellsworth and a loving Aunt to her niece, Rhiannon. She loved all her family, too many to list.

There will be an informal celebration for Norine Ellsworth on July 12, 2025 at 1272 South Byrd Drive Coupeville, WA 98239 at 5pm. Come share memories, eat/bring food and let’s celebrate a complex and amazing woman who left us too soon.