Michael Sandler: October, 21, 1950 – October, 3, 2025

Michael Sandler, a cherished resident of Coupeville, Washington, passed away on October 3rd, 2025, at the age of 74. Michael leaves behind his beloved dog Monk and a legacy of architecture and design expertise.

Born on October 21, 1950, in New York, NY, Michael developed a passion for design and architecture early in life. He pursued this passion by completing a BA in Architecture in NY and a thriving global career. He made significant contributions to his profession as an architect and designer for multiple hotels in Asia and the US. Michael spent much of his adult life and professional career in Berkeley, CA prior to moving to the quaint town of Coupeville.

In his local community, Michael became known for his regular walks with his beloved Golden Retriever Monk, whom everyone loved, and for his interest in cars and motorcycles. Michael is survived by his nephews, Nathan Sandler, Joseph Sandler, and Gabriel Sandler, dear friend John Callas, and colleagues in Asia and the US. He was preceded in death by his brother Arthur Sandler, his Mother, Thelma Sandler, and his Father, Joseph Sandler. Michael Sandler will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of family and friends whose lives he touched. Donations in Michael’s memory can be made to Whidbey Animals’ Improvement Foundation (WAIF). Details of a service for Michael are still in the works, but please reach out to nsandler87@gmail.com if you’re interested in participating.