Michael Nichols: March, 18, 1941 – October, 24, 2025

Mike passed away peacefully on October 24, 2025, surrounded by family after a life filled with laughter, love, and a thousand good stories. He was 84 years old.

Born March 18, 1941, in Toppenish, Washington, to Frank and Peggy Nichols, Mike grew up in Hood River, Oregon, one of eleven spirited siblings. The Nichols home was always full of laughter and adventure.

Mike was full of energy and humor. He could walk on his hands up and down stairs and was a cheerleader in high school “because it was the best way to meet all the girls:’ He loved 1950s rock ‘n’ roll, cool cars, and making people laugh, usually with a bit of good-natured teasing and a twinkle in his eye. He also liked to tell people he looked like Paul Newman and often did it with a grin.

Mike opened Uncle Mike’s Meat Market in Hood River, a local favorite that became a small piece of town history. He spent more than 25 years as a meat cutter, taking pride in his craft, his customers, and the friendships he built along the way.

After raising his family, Mike eventually returned to Whidbey Island, where many of his siblings had settled. There, he met and married Judy Nichols, his loving wife of more than 30 years.

Fishing was Mike’s favorite pastime. He spent many hours by the water with friends and family, sharing laughter, tall tales, and good-natured competition over who could catch the biggest fish.

Mike is survived by his wife Judy; children Brad Hanel, Trinette Nichols, and Tracey (husband James) Gorham; his stepchildren Brian (wife Amber) Martin and Chad (wife Mary) Martin; and his grandchildren Lindsay Adkins, Thomas Talamantes-Ward, Clare Martin, Tyler Kapadia, Tristan Kapadia, Eli Talamantes, Cameron Talamantes, Addison Martin, and Roxee Hanel, who adored their Papa Mike – along with his “adopted grandchildren” Heather, Drew, and Zack Duffy. He also leaves behind many loving siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mike’s family will carry his love, humor, and many stories in their hearts forever. He’s gone fishing now – probably with a smile on his face and a story already in the works.