Michael Denka: November, 27, 1946 – September, 12, 2025

Michael Odean Denka passed on September 12th, 2025 in Spokane, WA after a 7+ year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Mike is survived by his two children, Eva Denka (Oliver Tripp) and Sam (Braelyn) Denka, his beloved grandchildren, Ford and Briar, and his siblings Dave (Pam) Denka, Kathy (Mark) Oiness, and Andrew (Lynn) Denka.

Mike was born on November 27th, 1946 in Kansas City Missouri to Shirley Eleen and Charles Donaldson. He was adopted by his wonderful father, George Denka, D.O., when he was 10 years old. Mike graduated from Fairmont High School in 1965 and received his BA from Wright State University in 1973.

Mike spent his professional career in software programming, system development and administration. In 1989, Mike married Vicki, his wife of 36 years, and they moved to a small farm on Whidbey island where they raised their two kids and various farm animals. Mike and Vicki also started a business as an internet service provider which they later sold to Whidbey TelCo. Mike continued to work for Whidbey TelCo as their internet and TV Technical Engineer until he retired in 2015 after 20 years of service.

Throughout his life Mike was a dedicated athlete and fitness enthusiast. He volunteered as a coach for youth football, baseball and wrestling on South Whidbey Island for many years. He also taught himself organic farming and land stewardship. He played various musical instruments, was an avid reader and a general “do-it yourself” type person. He had a gentle and kind spirit.

Mike’s family plans to honor his life by spreading his and Vicki’s ashes in the woods on Whidbey Island next spring. If you would like to spend a moment celebrating Mike’s life, his family requests you put on “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zepplin and take a few moments to remember him.