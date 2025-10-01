Michael Blodgett: March, 15, 1958 – August, 26, 2025

Michael (Mike) L. Blodgett, 67, passed away on August 26, 2025. Mike was born on March 15th, 1958 in Georgia, to William (Bill) and Margaret Blodgett. His life on Whidbey Island began when his father was transferred to the Naval Air Station. Mike attended Oak Harbor schools, forging friendships and memories that would last a lifetime.

Mike was a master painter who owned his own painting company, Chromatic Painting. He later went on to become an accomplished scuba diver and enjoyed working at the Oak Harbor Marina, where he found peace residing in a cozy boat. Mike is remembered as a man who lived life on his own terms, defined by his adventurous spirit and for his tireless, tinkering hands. He was proud to be called “MikeGyver”.

More unique than his talent for tinkering, was his year-long tradition of collecting gifts. He was always ready with a present for any occasion and provided a plethora of presents for his loved ones each Christmas. This special tradition was a testament to his thoughtful heart and the love he had for his family.

Mike is survived by his beloved mother and three children: Sara Blodgett, Nick Blodgett and Amy Blodgett. He will be sorely missed by his six grandchildren.

A private servicewill be held for the immediate family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #129, in his honor.