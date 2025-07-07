Meri-Jo (Ridlon) Miller: November 21, 1955 – May 14, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Meri-Jo Miller, who lost her battle to T-Cell Lymphoma on May 14th, 2025 at the age of 69. She passed peacefully in her home with her daughter Carissa, and sister Cricket.

Born on November 21, 1955 in Lakehurst NJ, Meri-Jo moved to Oak Harbor with her family in 1958, graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1974, and established her roots in Oak Harbor for most of her life, where she enjoyed coordinating travel for those in her community.

She lived a life filled with warmth, compassion and quiet strength. She was a believer in Jesus Christ, devoted mother, a loyal friend, and a gentle presence in the lives of all who knew her. Her kindness was steadfast, her laughter memorable, and her ability to care deeply for others was one of her greatest gifts. Meri-Jo’s life was centered around Jesus, family, and service of others. She gave herself generously through encouraging words, thoughtful gestures, and a listening ear. She found joy in everyday moments and comfort in the company of loved ones. Whether supporting her family, volunteering in the community, or simply offering a warm smile, Meri-Jo touched many lives in ways that no be forgotten.

She believed in the goodness of people and carried herself with quiet dignity and grace. Her legacy is one of love, integrity, and gentle resilience. Meri-Jo is survived by her daughter Carissa, granddaughter Madison, granddaughter Angel, son Jayme, granddaughter Clark, grandson Bo, granddaughter Mickey, and son Jacob, who will carry forward the values she lived by and the love she so freely gave.

A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled for a time to be determined in August, where friends and family will gather to share their memories, and honor her legacy.

Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints – Psalm 116:15