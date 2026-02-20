Mary Hickey: March, 21, 1939 – February, 12, 2026

Mary G. (Trudy) Hickey passed away in her Oak Harbor home on February 12th with her family she loved so deeply by her side. She was 86 years old.

Trudy was born to Adrian J. and Ruth Z. Payne in a log cabin on a farm in Knottsville, Kentucky, on March 21st, 1939. She graduated from St. Williams High School in Knottsville in 1957 and then attended Brescia College in Owensboro, Kentucky. She spoke with a warm, soft southern accent and a ready smile for everyone.

She met her future husband, Ed, who was in the Navy, on a blind date on Labor Day, 1958. They were married on April 23, 1960, when Ed returned from an overseas duty tour. As a Navy wife, Trudy accompanied Ed to various duty stations throughout his 30-year career, in Florida, Virginia, Spain, Tennessee, and finally in Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island, Washington, where they have resided since 1969. They raised three sons: Dan was born in 1961, Dave in 1963 and Bill in 1967.

As the children got older, Trudy was active in the community. She held various jobs, took classes at Skagit Valley College, worked at the Ault Field Public Works Office and finally served as Administrative Assistant to the Manager of DelJen Corporation on the base. Trudy retired when the company left. Ed and Trudy loved travelling by car, visiting their sons and relatives and pursuing hobbies.

Trudy was very detail oriented and was exceptionally skilled with her hands. As a young girl she learned to crochet and knit from her Aunt Gertrude, and she later developed great talent at sewing. Throughout her life she created beautiful doilies, shawls, blankets and knitted sweaters for her sons. She also took up the hobby of beading and created the most beautiful, unique necklaces. She was a Den Mother when her sons were active in scouting. She was a member of the Oak Harbor Emblem Club for decades and served for a time as treasurer. She took immense pride in her sons and grandchildren and was the heart of the family. Trudy was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Tom, Raymond, Joe, and Adrian Jr, and sisters, Theresa, Geraldine (Lilly), Jane, and Doris (Winnie). She is survived by her husband Ed and her sons, sisters Carolyn and husband Dick, Mary and husband Emmet, brother Chris and wife Pam, and grandchildren Karen, Michael, Jeanette, Allison and Mitchell.

Interment will be at Maple Leaf Cemetery in Oak Harbor on February 20, following a 10 a.m. funeral service at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Flowers or contributions to her memory can be sent to St. Augustine Catholic Church, 185 N Oak Harbor St, Oak Harbor, WA 98277.