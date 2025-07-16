Mark Fakkema: June 5, 1983 – June 17, 2025

Mark Fakkema of Oak Harbor, WA passed away on June 17th, 2025. Mark was known for helping others. He served his county by joining the Army. He also served his family by dropping everything and helping his grandparents when his grandmother had Alzheimer’s. When his father had a stroke he again made the decision to help his family. That was just the kind of man he was.

He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. The community is invited to a celebration of his life on Tuesday July 22nd, 1:00 pm at the Oak Harbor Elks Lodge.