Louis Paul Genin, Commander, USN (Retired): 1949 – 2025

Lou Genin, 84, passed away on May 30, 2025, at his home in Marysville, WA, surrounded by a loving family. Lou was born August 27, 1940, in Madison, WI, the first-born son of Louis P and Kathryn Eva (Sarbacker) Genin. He graduated from Belleville High School in 1958. Lou enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1960, the beginning of a distinguished career. His progression from enlisted ranks to full officer is remarkable for his achievement and focus. He mastered all three career paths the Navy has to offer in his 30 year career:

Feb 60-Apr 60 NTC, Great Lakes

May 60-Jan 61 NATTC, Memphis AT(R)“A” School

Feb 61-Apr 64 VAH-123

Apr 64-Aug 66 VAH-4

Aug 66-June 67 NAMTD-SOSS

Jun 67-Jan 69 Student-ADCOP Program

Jan 69-Sep 69 NAMTD-SOSS

Sep 69-Dec 69 Officer INDOC, Pensacola

Dec 69-Feb 73 VA-128

Feb 73-Mar 76 VA-115

Mar 76-Apr 79 NAS Barbers Point, HI

Apr 79-Jun 79 VAQ-129

Jun 79-Jun 82 VAQ-133

Jul 82-Feb 86 COMMATVAQWING PAC

Apr 86-Apr 88 COMCARAIRWING FIVE

May 88-Jun 90 VFA-106

Honorably Discharged May 25, 1990, at Cecil Field, Jacksonville, FL.

Lou married Gale Elizabeth Bjorkvik of New Westminster, BC, Canada, on February 23, 1963. He is survived by his three daughters: Tania (Kent) Dyer, Marysville, WA; Tara (Tom) Dyer, Oak Harbor, WA; Tiffany Gardner, Marysville, WA. They have 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Jean Genin, Eugene, OR; three sisters: Kathryn Doyle, Denver, CO, Yvonne (Jerry) Remy, Belleville, WI, Jane Turner, Pensacola, FL; two sisters-in-law: Linda Genin, Belleville,WI, Lynn (Art) Pedde, Surrey, BC, Canada.

Lou was predeceased by his wife, Gale, parents Louis and Eva Genin, brother John, infant brother James, infant granddaughter Chara Jane, brothers-in-law James Doyle and Johnnie Turner, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bev and Lars Egilsson.

Whether you knew him as Will or Lou or Dad or Grandpa, you were fortunate to know him and share in his humor, love and wit. He truly was“finer than a frog’s hair”.

There will be a memorial service on August 2, 2025, at noon, to be held at Wallin Stucky Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA. (wallinfuneralhome.com).

CDR Genin is to be buried at sea.

“May you have fair winds and following seas”