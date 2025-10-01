Louis Muehlhausen: October, 13, 1933 – September, 4, 2025

Louis “Hoolie” Albert Muehlhausen passed on Thursday, September 4th in his home on Whidbey Island surrounded by his children. He joins his wife, Clara “Cookie” Muehlhausen and eldest son Joel Muehlhausen in heaven.

He was born October 13th, 1933, to Louis Ernst and Mattie Marie (Williams) Muehlhausen, in Alma, Illinois where he met his wife Clara (Kerley) with whom he shared 64 wonderful years, 8 children, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Louis dedicated his life to his family – providing each generation with childhood memories of picking berries, rope swings, music, and seeing magic in paintings. He loved the great outdoors, fishing, hunting and exploring the beaches and the mountains with his family most of his life. He taught his children the importance of giving back to the community, strong work ethics and the value of a dollar. He was a strong, hard-working man who believed in taking care of family as well as strangers. In his community he took care to spread the word and love of Christ to all he met.

Before settling into the Pacific Northwest, Louis served his country in the United States Marine Corps, including a tour in the Vietnam War, proudly retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1972. He then worked for the Plywood Factory in Anacortes, Washington before transferring to Maytag Fueling on NAS Whidbey Island and enjoyed being able to spend time with his family, gardening, caretaking his property, and connecting with the community.

Louis will be fondly remembered in his local community as “Mr. Hoolie”, and by those who knew him simply as “Hoolie.”

He will be greatly missed by his surviving children: Steve (Karla) Muehlhausen, Tami (Bob) Murray, Kathy (Randy) Fagan, Tori Muehlhausen, Geni (Kevin) Riley, Mari Muehlhausen (Ron Telles), Kari (Troy) Sanders, and his grand- and great-grandchildren, and extended family.

A memorial will be held at the Dugualla Bay Clubhouse in Oak Harbor, WA, on October 13th. Military honors will begin at 1pm, followed by a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.