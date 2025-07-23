Linda (Kuhn) Buskala: August 4, 1947 – July 6, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Linda May (Kuhn) Buskala on July 6th, 2025, in Coupeville, WA. Linda passed quietly in her sleep at home to be with our Lord. Linda was born to Oleta and William Kuhn in Erie Pennsylvania on August 4th, 1947. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a well-known pillar of the community in Oak Harbor, WA. At 18 she worked for the Pentagon as a civilian until moving to Washington State where she became the executive director for the Chamber of Commerce in Oak Harbor. She was appointed to the Washington State tourism board often working closely with the Governor of Washington State for 32 years. She contributed thousands of hours to the businesses, tourists, and local clubs, of Oak Harbor, including assisting in parades, festivals, carnivals and boat races in and around Whidbey Island. Linda also worked nights at Alfredo’s Pizza in Oak Harbor. She has a Master’s degree from Western Washington University in Human Services with a desire to help others with Biblical Counseling. She also graduated from Fuller Theological Seminary becoming ordained. Linda had a passion for SCUBA diving holding her Open Water dive certification and traveling to other countries for dive adventures with her husband Larry. Linda’s love for the Pacific Northwest, made her a knowledgeable and valuable resource for tourism. Her beautiful infectious smile and outgoing personality made her well-loved in the community, making friends everywhere she went. She will be missed dearly by all who she met and knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband Larry Buskala, her sister Bonnie Blystone, her children Tim Wright, Darrin Wright, Eric Buskala, Laurie Buskala, Kristi Huffman, her grandchildren Brandon Wright, Victoria Wright, Brooklynne Jeffries, Miranda Wright, John Wright, Jami Buskala, Katie Buskala, Trevin Buskala, Ashley Buskala, and her Great grandchildren Raelynn, Kaidyn, Noah and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Oleta and William Kuhn, and her brother Larry Kuhn.

A celebration of life will be held at Four Square Baptist Church in Coupeville, WA on Saturday July 26, 2025, at 2 p.m. with a get together following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Four Square Baptist Church in Coupeville, WA.

Linda’s memory will be forever cherished by her family, friends, and community. Her legacy as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother will endure, and her spirit will continue to inspire us all. In our hearts, she lives on, and we will forever honor the legacy of a remarkable woman who made a lasting impact on the world.