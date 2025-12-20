Linda Jean Carter: November, 19, 1946 – May, 23, 2025

Linda Jean Carter, 78, of Oak Harbor, Washington, returned to Heaven on May 23, 2025, at Island Hospital in Anacortes, Washington after a long illness. She was born on November 19, 1946, in the old Community Hospital in Aberdeen, Washington to Robert and Julia Tucker, both now deceased. She is survived by her husband, Jack, at the family home in Oak Harbor, Washington, sister Susan Watson and brother Ron Tucker, children Brian Furford and wife Nan, Bobbi Kling and husband Brad, and Jack Carter Ill and friend Sandy. She will greatly miss her two grandsons, Cory Furford and Galen Furford and wife Kayla; her niece, Diane Webster and husband Jim, nephews Rob Tucker and wife Heather, Ron Tucker and wife Verna, Mark Tucker and wife Holly, Mike Parks and Jason Watson, and the many great nieces and great nephews she loved. Her friend, and sister-in-law, Marsha Tucker, preceded her in death and left a large hole in our lives. Linda was an avid gardener and never met a flower she couldn’t grow. She undoubtedly has been tidying up heaven and has all the flowers she needs. Her design skills filled her home and yard with both plants and many pieces of art of many kinds, mostly glass. She spent her working years in retail sales, first in fine women’s fashion (Brower’s Women’s Fashion)and then furniture (Goldberg’s Furniture, Island Jewelers, Oak Harbor Furniture, and Fox Pointe). She excelled in sales and could sell ice cubes to Eskimos and a freezer to keep them in. Having made it their goal to see as much of the USA as they could, Linda and Jack made many vacation trips around the country enjoying their time together. She was extremely pleased when she was in Salem, Massachusetts on October first as the city began its month-long Halloween celebration. Linda loved decorating for the holidays and had a multitude of shelves in the garage filled with decorations for all occasions. She was dedicated glass collector, especially Lenox fine china, and the home is filled with her many collections. She was delighted to be able to hand feed Costco peanuts to the resident Grey and Douglas squirrels and watch the deer feeding on her plants (they were silently chastised). A very special thank you to the entire staff at Island Hospital for their kind, caring and empathetic tender care Linda received while in their loving hands. Also, a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mathis and nurse Leslie for the extra attention she was given. Linda was a strong supporter of Island Hospital, and any remembrances may be given to them. At her request, she was cremated and her ashes spread in several of her favorite places.

THE PROMISE

Across the years,

I will walk with you~

in deep green forests;

on shores of sand:

And when our time

on earth is through,

in Heaven, too,

you will have my hand.