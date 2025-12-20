Linda Diane Zeilstra Leslie: October, 17, 1943 – December, 10, 2025

Linda Zeilstra Leslie was born on October 17, 1943 in Oak Harbor, Washington. Her parents were Hank Zeilstra and Wilma Vanrensum Zeilstra. Linda passed away on December 10, 2025. Linda was an island native with a long history of the island and has several extended family members, cousins, aunts, and uncles still resident on the island.

Linda grew up in Oak Harbor. She attended the Oak Harbor Christian school in her younger years and then public school where she graduated from Oak Harbor High School. She met her husband, Richard Bergdoll, in 1959 and were married in the Church of the Nazarene on June 10, 1960. They had their first child, Lora, and then moved to the East Coast and had 2 more children, Lisa and Richard Bergdoll Jr. After 6 years they came back to Oak Harbor and raised their family.

While in Oak Harbor, she became an accountant and worked at Island Electronics, and Island Hospital in Anacortes. She also became an established drummer and played drums with her husband, Richard Bergdoll in the band, Rebel Rousers 3. Richard and Linda were married for 21 years and then divorced. Later, she married George Leslie. She retired and traveled with him as “snowbirds” She also took up golfing and the two of them liked to attend golf tournaments at the VFW.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Hank, and Wilma (Vanrensum) Zeilstra, her 3 brothers, John Zeilstra, Don Zeilstra, and Gary Zeilstra as well as her husband George Leslie,

She is survived by her 3 children; Lora Howe (Oak Harbor, WA), Lisa Lacy (Robert) (Huntsville, AL) and Richard Bergdoll, Jr.(Oak Harbor, WA), 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Linda enjoyed crafting, cooking, and travelling to various places around the country. She especially enjoyed her time with family and encouraging each one. Linda was also a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and volunteered there with some of the events. In her younger years she also enjoyed playing softball.

A small private graveside service was conducted for the immediate family with pastor Ben Norris officiating at a small service.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com