Leona McKee: November, 22, 1939 – October, 25, 2025

Leona Barbara McKee (nee Bittle), 85, passed away on October 25, 2025, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 22, 1939, in Camden, New Jersey, the daughter of Al and Leona Bittle (nee Hunt). She was baptized on April 14, 1940 at United Methodist Church in Mt. Ephraim, NJ, and she was confirmed on April 11, 1954 at Advent Lutheran Church in Mt. Ephraim.

She graduated from Audobon High School in Audobon, New Jersey in 1958. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education, in 1962, from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, NJ. In 1966, she was awarded her Master’s of Arts in Reading Education.

She began her 33-year career in teaching from kindergarteners to adults. She taught at schools in New Jersey; Aruba, Netherlands Antilles; Valencia, Venezuela; USNS Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico; Jacksonville, Florida; Ridgecrest, California; and Oak Harbor, Washington, where she retired in 2000. Her dedication to her students lasted beyond her retirement. She would often reach out with congratulations to past students who achieved a notable life milestone like high school graduation, weddings, or graduating college or law school.

While teaching in Venezuela, a colleague’s brother came to visit and that began a lifelong relationship with Larry James (Jim) McKee. Six months later, they were married at the USNS Roosevelt Roads Navy Chapel. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this past September.

The Navy sent Larry and Leona to NAS Cecil Field Jacksonville, FL; NWC China Lake, CA; Millington, Tennessee; and NAS Whidbey where they both eventually retired. While in California, two children were born to their growing family, Jon (Jack) Alan McKee and Gwen Leona McKee.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Jock, her niece Debbie Jock and nephew Michael Jock. Leona is survived by her husband, Larry; their daughter Gwen of Fredonia, Arizona; their son, Jack and his wife Angee, of Spokane; grandson Paxton (Spokane); granddaughter Marin (Billings, MTI, and additionally her brother-in-law Mike Jock of Smyrna, Delaware.

She was a voracious reader, crossword puzzle solver, knitter, and a die-hard Mariners & Phillies fan. Above all that, Leona was an active member of the Oak Harbor Lutheran Church congregation. She spent many years working with the church’s blanket workshop, knitting winter hats to be donated, and as a member of the Altar Guild.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 6, 2025 at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW 2nd Avenue, Oak Harbor. To celebrate her love of baseball, attendees are encouraged to wear any type of baseball attire they wish. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Leona in a special way are asked to share gifts with the Oak Harbor Lutheran Church – Blanket Workshop Fund.