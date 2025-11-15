LaVonne Bell: November, 26, 1938 – October, 29, 2025

Lavonne Bell, age 86, went home to be with her Lord on October 29, 2025. She was born November 26, 1938 to Theodore & Rosemond Sheard in Honesdale, PA. She joined her sister Carolyn and they were raised in Beach Lake, PA.

After graduating high school, she earned her BA degree from Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, NY, eventually earning her Master’s Degree in Reading. She substitute taught in the Seattle School District for a short time and in 1971, began her teaching career as a 4th grade teacher in the Langley School District. She taught and touched the lives of many children for 25 years, retiring in 1996.

Being raised in a loving Christian home, she was committed to serving the Lord in every way she could. She was an active member of the San de Fuca Community Chapel, serving in any role that was asked of her. She was a very active Prayer Warrior and truly loved the Lord with her whole heart, mind and soul. Her desire was to see that all her family and friends were saved through a faith in Jesus!

She met the love of her life, Jerry Bell, in the strawberry fields at Bell’s Farm. When Jerry’s mother needed help at the farm house, Lavonne stepped in and a budding romance formed between her and Jerry. They were married November 20, 1976, at the San de Fuca Chapel and enjoyed 40 years of marriage, traveling all over the world, before his passing in 2016.

Lavonne loved traveling, reading, shopping, desert (especially dark chocolate) and watching Jeopardy. She is known amongst her family and friends for her pecan pie, angel food cake with strawberries and meatloaf.

Although Jerry and Lavonne did not have any children of their own, they considered her sister Carolyn’s children and his sister Evelyn’s children”their kids”. She is survived by: Candyce Trotter (Griffin), Carmele Cummins (Tim) Camille Karcher (Patrick) Carmen Jordan (Wendi), Tom Mueller (Debbie), Frank Mueller (Renee) and Dorothy Mueller. As well as numerous grand and great grand nieces & nephews, cousins and very dear friends whom she considered her family.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 1 :00 p.m., at the Christian Reformed Church, located at 1411 Weildraayer Rd. Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Oak Harbor Christian School.