Katherine Rose: 1954 – 2025

Katherine “Kate” Rose, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Oak Harbor, Washington on April 24, 2025, accompanied by family, after a swift and courageous battle with renal cancer.

Born on December 19, 1954, in Port Hueneme, California, Mary Theresa Archibald—who later changed her name to Kate Rose—was the second of twelve children of Rose (Secolo) Archibald and Edward Archibald Sr. From an early age, Kate stood out for her strength, independence, and academic talent. Her family moved frequently during her childhood due to her father’s work as an aerospace engineer. When they relocated for the final time, from Southern to Northern California, Kate made the decision to stay behind and live with her best friend’s family so she could graduate from the high school she had attended since freshman year – Carson High School. Even as a teenager, her determination and self-reliance were evident. Yet alongside her independence,Kate had a deeply nurturing spirit; she naturally stepped into the role of caregiver, helping to raise and support her younger siblings. This duality—strength and care—would go on to define her life.

Later in life, Kate earned her degree in Organizational Behavior from the University of San Francisco in 1991, and a Master’s in Public Health from the University of Washington in 1996—both while raising her children, Jessica and Michael. Her pursuit of education never slowed. A lifelong learner, Kate delighted in classes of all kinds, particularly those that allowed her to express her creativity—arts, crafts, and everything in between. Whether she was learning how to assemble mixed media collages or diving into grant writing or leadership training, Kate continually sought out new skills with enthusiasm and curiosity.

Kate’s commitment to her community ran deep. She dedicated herself to numerous volunteer roles, including serving as Director of Fund Development for the Oak Harbor Music Festival Board and Chair of the Island County Community Health Advisory Board. As a commissioner for the Parks and Recreation Commission, she took special pride in supporting events and programs, always advocating for inclusive and accessible public spaces. She was also deeply honored to serve as Program Manager for Leadership Whidbey, reflecting her steadfast belief in fostering local leadership grounded in connection—believing that strong communities are built through empathy, collaboration, and shared purpose. Even in her final months, Kate remained actively engaged, attending meetings and lending her voice to the causes that mattered most to her.

Over the course of her career, Kate embraced a wide range of roles—each one a testament to her diverse skills and compassionate spirit. She worked as a respiratory therapist, a research project coordinator at the University of Washington, a local business owner, senior services administrator at The Senior Center, and most recently, as a Whidbey Health Hospital Commissioner. No matter the job title, her heart was always in her work.

Yet of all her roles, the ones she treasured most were Mom and Nana. Kate poured her soul into raising her children and creating lasting, magical memories for her grandchildren, Adelyn and Eli. She also loved her “granddogs”, especially the ever-regal Atlas Aurelius Walker. She was intentional in every relationship—taking time to understand the people she loved and ensuring they felt seen, heard, and cherished.

To know Kate was to feel welcomed. Her bright blue eyes met you with warmth and presence, her voice full of enthusiasm, her attention always sincere. She lived with deep integrity and a contagious drive to seek “pops of joy” and practice gratitude in every season—even the hardest ones.

She is survived by her children, Jessica (Walker) Eickhoff and Michael Walker; her grandchildren, Adelyn Eickhoff and Eli Eickhoff; siblings Edward Archibald, Timothy Archibald, Matthew Archibald, Christopher Archibald, Annette Marie, Julie Monet, John Archibald, Michael Archibald, Daniel Archibald, and Tom Secolo; eight nieces, seven nephews and countless beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jim Archibald.

Kate’s life was a brilliant tapestry woven with love, resilience, creativity, and service. She leaves a legacy of connection and passion that will live on in her family, friends, and community.

A celebration of Kate’s life will be held at the Whidbey Institute (Thomas Berry Hall) – 6449 Old Pietila Rd., Clinton- on May 31 at 2:00 p.m. Parking is limited, please consider carpooling and/or hiking Granny’s Trail from the entrance parking lot if able. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to Leadership Whidbey, or simply encourages you to honor Kate by practicing kindness, staying curious, and finding your own “pops of joy.”