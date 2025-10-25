Judy Marti: 1940 – October, 5, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a legend, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Judith”Judy”Bernice Marti, who passed away peacefully in her home on October 5, 2025, at the age of 85.

Born in 1940 in Seattle to the late Lester and Opal Roberts, Judy was a force of nature. A lively child who climbed trees and wore mismatched socks and didn’t care what you thought about it. In 1960 she met the love of her life, Roy John Marti 11, and they married the following year. Together they built a beautiful bustling family with ten children. After raising the first five in the city, they moved to the countryside to sow the land and grow the rest of their brood and have called Coupeville home for the last 50 years.

Judy used life experiences to become one of the most valuable teachers’ aids ever to grace the school district. Her ability to relate and connect impacted everyone she met, from the student struggling in math, to the stranger sitting next to her on the bus. She was spiritual and an avid reader, from mysteries to the Bible; her favorite picture was Jesus laughing, she herself enjoyed humor and was often described as the funniest person in the room. A talented wit who showed compassion for all. It’s hard to measure the breadth of impact she had on us all, but it would look similar to the deepest view of the universe ever captured by the James Webb telescope.

She is survived by her sister Mary, as well as her children Chris, Rick, Rose, Mike, Frank, Bill, Jim and Tony. She is proceeded in death by her husband Roy, their son Roy John Ill, and daughter Judith Catherine, as well as her siblings Bette, James, and Daniel. She leaves behind 15 adoring grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry on her legacy of love, strength, and humor.

A memorial will be held at the Coupeville Recreation Hall on Saturday, Nov 1st at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Parking is limited, overflow available behind the library.