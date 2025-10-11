Joseph Kiefer: April, 29, 1957 – October, 5, 2025

Joseph Michael “Joe” Kiefer, born on April 29, 1957, in Long Beach, California, passed away on October 5, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. He was 68 years old and graduated from Oak Harbor High School, 1975. Joe lived a life rich with passion for his family, the outdoors, music, and baseball. He followed the Seattle Mariners intimately and found peace and excitement in nature—whether casting a line while fishing, exploring rugged trails on a four-wheeler, or heading out on hunting trips. These pursuits were more than hobbies; they were ways Joe connected with the world around him and those he loved. His love for playing guitar added another layer to his vibrant spirit, often filling quiet moments with melody, meaning and worship.

Faith played a central role in Joe’s life. He was an active member of Kings Way Ministry Center then Gateway Fellowship where he found spiritual strength and community. His commitment to his faith guided him through life’s challenges and triumphs alike. Joe worked as an airplane mechanic for over 35 years- most talked about being his much enjoyed time at Pegasus Airlines- preceded by his time as a line cook during which he perfected his omelet making skills, the legacy of which lives on in his son’s home as a daily tradition.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Catherine Kiefer; and is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years Peggy, three children: Aaron (Danielle,) Amanda, and Carissa; grandson Odin; and siblings: elder brother Larry (Darlene) of Lubbock, Tx, twin sister Linda (Ron) of Bonney Lake, WA, younger sister Cathy (Larry) of Commisky, IN, and younger brother Jim (Oksana) of New York, NY.

Joe leaves behind a legacy of love, family, and faith as he was a loving husband, proud father & grandfather, and shared Jesus with anyone who had ears to hear. He is forever loved and will be deeply missed. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him and continue to inspire all who were touched by his presence.

A memorial service will be held at God’s Grace Church on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Burial will be held at Angelus Cemetery on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 2:00 PM.