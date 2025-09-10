John Walter Nelson Jr.: 1943 – 2025

John Walter Nelson Jr., age 82, passed away on August 31, 2025. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and community leader, John lived a life marked by generosity, humor, and love for family.

John served as Chief Operating Officer at New Leaf Inc. in Oak Harbor, Washington, where his leadership and dedication left a lasting impact. Beyond his career, he gave much of his time to the Oak Harbor community as an active member of the Lions Club and the Navy League. For many years, he also brought joy to countless children as Oak Harbor’s very own Santa Claus, creating cherished holiday memories for children and their families.

Together with his beloved wife, Rhea, John embraced life’s adventures. Married for 28 years, the two shared a passion for travel—whether cruising down the open road in their convertible or exploring destinations across the globe.

John is survived by his children, Bruce, Rebecca, and Trina; his stepchildren, Shawnie, and Megan; and his 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with one more soon to arrive. His legacy of love and laughter will continue to shine through them.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the Oak Harbor community that he loved.

Private services will be held at a later date. In honor of his dedication to his community, the family requests in lieu of flowers that donations may be made in his name to community non-profits.