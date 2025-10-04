John Comer: October, 23, 1940 – September, 27, 2025

John Christian Comer was born to John William Comer and Clara Mercedes Edel Comer in Longview, Texas on October 23, 1940, where he joined his sister Patricia. Raised in Stillwater, Oklahoma, he at tended Oklahoma State University and was a life-long Cowboy fan, unless the Washington Huskies were playing. John also served in the Army Reserves.

In college, John married Sara Dellasega and they had a son, Christopher. After graduating, in 1965 the family moved to the Pacific Northwest where John began his career with The Boeing Company and they had their daughter, Jennifer.

In 1977, John moved to Whidbey Island. He married Marcia Jacobsen Black and spent the next 49 years as an “island guy” commuting on the ferry and building a home surrounded by forest before downsizing and moving into town in Coupeville.

After his 30+ year career, retirement brought time with his beloved cats and dogs, a chance to finally play golf and especially time to spend with the many treasured friends he had made over the years. One of his last requests was “tell the gang I love them.”

John’s wish was to die peacefully, and he did. His last meal was a ginger snap cookie, a piece of lemon meringue pie and a dish of ice cream. The day before he passed, he hugged Marcia for the last time. He will be remembered as a man with the heart of an artist, the mind of a mathematician, intelligent and trustworthy. Most importantly, he was kind and caring but, as a principled individual, did not suffer bullies.

John is survived by his wife, Marcia Comer, his children Christopher Comer and Jennifer Krohn and their families, his sister Patricia Moreland, brother-in-law David Jacobsen, sister-in-law Lorrie Mutschler, beloved nieces and nephews, and his couch buddy beagle, Augie Thor. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Edel, and his brother-in-law Thomas Moreland.

John’s only donation request of Marcia upon his passing was a donation to our local animal shelter. His beloved pets were deeply treasured. If you wish to remember him in this way, please donate to any charity of your choice that benefits animals in need. Whidbey Health Hospice was extraordinary, please consider themas well.

John did not want a funeral. There will be a casual gathering at a later date. His ashes will rest at Sunnyside Cemetery in Coupeville, Washington. Marcia wishes to express her deep gratitude to family, neighbors and friends for their help and support during this journey.