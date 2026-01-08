Jodie Marie Griffin: August, 23, 1955 – December, 16, 2025

Jodie Marie Griffin passed away peacefully in Everett, Washington on December 16, 2025. She was born in Spokane on August 23, 1955, the fourth of six children of Mathew D. and Betty Griffin. Jodie attended Immaculate Conception grade school and junior high before moving on to Everett High School. She became a highly skilled legal assistant and worked for several years in her father’s Everett law office before moving to Alaska to join her sisters in adventures in the north. She worked as a legal assistant in Anchorage for a number of years before returning to Whidbey Island where she remained until her passing.

Jodie was quiet, private, reserved. She loved it when her brother Joe took her boating around Puget Sound. Her sister Megan, who predeceased her, was her closest friend and confidant.

Her smile was warm and bright and her affection and generosity for those she loved knew no bounds. Her heart and her home were open to all at all times, day or night. Jodie was simply good to be with and enjoy coffee or a glass of wine, and quiet, peaceful conversation.

Christmas was her favorite time of year and she died during this Christmas season. In many ways Jodi’s life was obscure, hidden, not unlike Mary and Joseph and the Christ child. We miss her, but we rejoice knowing she is with them, and her parents, Dan and Betty, and her beloved sister Megan.

Jodie is survived by her sisters, Jamilia in Anchorage Alaska and Dana in Spokane, her brothers Mathew on Camano Island, and Joseph on Whidbey Island, and her many nieces and nephews.