Jeffrey Mead: April, 30, 1951 – November, 22, 2025

Jeffrey Arnold Mead passed away peacefully on November 22, 2025, at his home. He was born on April 30, 1951, to Earl and Geraldine Mead in Bemidji, MN. After attending various schools throughout MN, he graduated in 1969 from Brainerd High School, Brainerd, MN. He attended Brainerd Community College and was a proud member of the Grain Belt Wrecking Crew.

In 1974 he married Judy Hollingsworth and joined the United States Air Force. After retiring from 20+ years of active duty in 1998, he traveled, then settled in Oak Harbor, WA where he enjoyed the slower pace of island life while driving around in one of his MGs to various places for that day’s sunset. He enjoyed fishing, working on his cars, collecting treasures he found at estate sales and meeting people who shared these interests with him.

Jeffrey was predeceased by both parents and a great niece. He is survived by a brother Roger Mead (Susan) of Park Rapids, MN, sister Amy Moshier of Bemidji, MN, and sister Anita Johnson (Greg) of Laporte, MN. Also 6 nieces and nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. Please watch a sunset in memory of him and enjoy a moment of peace.”