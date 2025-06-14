Janice Spatz: June 7, 1946 – May 24, 2025

Janice Carole Austin Spatz passed away on May 24, 2025 at the age of 78, after a long battle with cancer.

Janice was born in Northfield, Vermont on June 7, 1946 and moved to Seattle in 1967, where she met and married Jurgen Spatz. Jurgen and Janice had two children, Jennifer and Johanna who proceeded her in death. Jurgen and Janice moved to Oak Harbor where she worked in a chiropractic office as well as keeping the books for their own business, Spatz of Washington.

Janice is survived by three sisters, Patricia Brockway, Kathryn Austin and Betty Keris as well as several nieces and nephews, her husband Jurgen as well as two grandchildren, Tristen and Tyler Boyle and her son-in-law Brian Boyle.

Janice touched all who ever knew her and was truly loved. She will be remembered for the loving person that she was.