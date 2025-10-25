Jan Johnson: December, 18, 1949 – October, 3, 2025

Jan Johnson, a devoted wife, loving mother, passionate artist, and “true rebel at heart;’ passed away peacefully on October 3, 2025, in her home in Gothenburg, Nebraska, at the age of 75. She had lived gracefully and well with dementia for several years.

Born December 18, 1949, in Mount Vernon, Washington, Jan was the daughter of the late Virgil and Shirley Skeers. Though she chose to dedicate herself to her family as a homemaker, Jan was an artist through and through. Having taken several art courses early in her life, she believed deeply in creative expression, which she channeled into various skilled crafts.

Jan was a true creative force who could do anything she set her mind to. She dabbled in pottery and painting, was a talented drawer, and was skilled at crocheting and sewing. Her most notable legacy, however, is the collection of amazingly artistic and skilled quilts she created, each one an intricate and beautiful detail of her boundless imagination.

A true rebel at heart, Jan also held strong political convictions, believing passionately that everyone should stand up for their rights. Her powerful spirit and drive defined her life, making her an inspiration to all who knew her.

Jan is survived by her loving husband, Russ Johnson; her three children: Jesse Gabelein, Deanna Johnson, and Trintje Johansson; and her beloved grandson, Nolan Johnson.

Per Jan’s wishes, there will be no public service. The family encourages those who knew her to honor her memory by embracing their own creative passions, standing up for what they believe in, and above all to take care of each other.