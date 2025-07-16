James (Jim, Jimmy, Jimbo) Frances Scullin: November 25, 1949 – April 23, 2025

Born November 25, 1949, Cleveland, Ohio, passed away April 23, 2025, at Providence Hospital, Everett, Washington. The cause was interstitial lung disease.

A resident of Langley (Whidbey Island), Washington for over 30 years, Jim began life in Cleveland, Ohio, the third of six boys born to Joseph Vincent Scullin and Mildred Weimer Scullin. His parents and his brothers, Terry, Vincent, and Denny predeceased him. He is survived by his family Gay Bitts, Michael Scullin, his brothers, Lee (Mary Cay) and Ken (Debi) Scullin, sisters-in-law Carol and JoAnne Scullin, and their families in Cleveland and New Jersey. Along with the Bitts family in the Northwest, he will be missed by dozens of nieces and nephews across the country, and a passel of generational family-ties rediscovered in Ireland.

As a skilled contractor by profession, a creative fine woodworker at heart, and an avid community participant, Jim donated his skills to good causes and intriguing creative endeavors wherever he turned in the South Whidbey community. He began working with Hearts & Hammers in 1996 and served the organization in many capacities for nearly thirty years from hammer in hand, to Team Captain, to Board President. Thousands of people have Jimmy to thank for his heart and his hand in delivering home-saving assistance.

Of the many communities and organizations where Jimmy’s fellowship, support, and participation will be missed, the theatre community will feel his loss for the foreseeable future. His talents both in front of and behind the curtain were incomparable.

A potluck Celebration of Jimmy’s life is planned for July 20th, 2025 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts.

Please visit WICAonline.org to RSVP.

In lieu of flowers, gifts of all dominations are welcome to a Go-Fund-Me Campaign in honor of Jimmy’s contributions to the community. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fulfill-jim-scullins-home-renovation-dreams?v=amp14_t2&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_tip&utm_content=amp13_t1-amp14_t2-amp15_c&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=email&lang=en_US&attribution_id=sl%3A2290ea0d-6b2f-4cc0-8896-97fd4cf8bf2e&ts=1751830425