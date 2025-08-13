James (Jim) Ernest Youngsman was born April 13, 1938 in Sedro-Woolley, WA to parents Adrian and Henrietta Youngsman. Raised in a two-room farmhouse, his bedroom was in the attic where he used to be able to count stars through the broken shakes on the roof. They were a poor family; his mom would make clothing out of printed floursacks and toys for Christmas were previously used and re-painted to look good under the Christmas tree.

Jim’s passion was growing plants, and at age 16, he convinced his parents to let him build a greenhouse in the backyard. He planted tulip bulbs and sold the flowers to local garden centers. The profits from his business were enough to pay for college at Washington State University where he studied floriculture and horticulture. This is also where he met the love of his life, Ruth, at a church dinner. As Jim graduated from WSU and prepared to begin his master’s work at Penn State University, Ruth was off to Japan for her junior year abroad. They kept in touch by writing letters and when Ruth returned, they became engaged and were married for 63 years.

After receiving his Master’s degree in Floriculture from Penn State University, Jim worked at Danbury State Correctional Facility giving vocational training to the inmates. After a brief stint in Berkeley, CA, where their oldest son Bill was born, they moved to Mount Vernon and purchased an eight-acre site in south Mount Vernon that became Skagit Gardens, primarily selling bedding plants and perennials to retail garden centers, landscapers and wholesale growers in the USA and Canada. Susan was born two years after Bill and Pam and Matt joined the family a few years later. All of the kids worked at Skagit Gardens starting at a young age. There were many challenges, but Skagit Gardens grew over the years to become one of the most successful wholesale greenhouse operations in the United States. Jim was deeply appreciative and grateful for his wonderful employees, customers and suppliers and attributed the company’s success to them. When Jim and Ruth sold Skagit Gardens in 1998, the business encompassed over 11 acres of greenhouses and 38 acres of open field and had upwards of 250 employees in the peak season.

Jim was a man of deep faith whose commitment to Jesus Christ shaped every aspect of his life. His Christian principles guided his thoughts and actions in everything he did. He and Ruth generously gave their time, talents and resources to numerous nonprofit organizations, discovering in the process that “You can’t out give God.” Their compassion extended to providing for those in need, including hosting a Vietnamese refugee family of ten in their small guest house. Together, Jim and Ruth also opened their hearts and home to more than thirty foster children and exchange students. When they sold Skagit Gardens, they established a charitable foundation that continues to bless Christian ministries today. Jim and Ruth have a deep love for the people in Guatemala and help support those who are caring for the poor and disabled there. Their lives are a testament to the words,“It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

Jim was elected to the state Legislature from 1988-1990. He served on seven different profit and non-profit boards. Jim and Bill partnered for 22 years in various real estate development projects including Skagit I-5 Business Park and Twin Bridges Marina.

Surrounded by family and friends, Jim passed away peacefully on July 18. He will be remembered for his warm sense of humor, positive outlook on life, his business and civic leadership, strong faith and as a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Ruth and their four children, Bill (Michelle), Susan, Pamela and Matthew (Iliana), and by their eight grandchildren, Evietta, Adrian, Montserrat, Sophia, Jonathan, Kate, Will and Ava and great-granddaughter Mila.

Thank you, Dad, for all the wonderful memories and for being such an incredible father and mentor in our lives. You didn’t just tell us how to live, you showed us and your example of faith, generosity, integrity and love will continue to guide us.

A memorial service will be held at Warm Beach Camp in Stanwood, WA, Sunday, September 7th at 3:00 pm. Giftsin Jim’s memory may be sent to Warm Beach Senior Community, 20420 Marine Drive, Stanwood, WA 98292. www.warmbeach.org