James Jerrolde Weewie: February 5, 1933 – May 10, 2025

Affectionately known as Jay, born in Everett, grew up as an accomplished member of the FFA, graduating with honors from Marysville High School in 1951. His extraordinary life was marked by a wide array of accomplishments: tending the family farm, chores of beekeeping, driving logging trucks, serving in the U.S. Navy as a SEABEE, testing wings for the Boeing 707, felling countless trees across the Pacific Northwest*, developing land and dedicating 30 years as a professional firefighter for the city of Everett, ultimately retiring as a Captain.

A passionate outdoorsman, Jay enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving and even took the initiative to learn how to fly his own plane, 4-wheeling throughout the desert SW, RV camping from Alaska to Florida, Canada and Mexico and everywhere in between. Balancing his dedication and hard work, he embraced life’s adventures by traveling the world, stargazing as far away as the Australian outback, boating, crabbing and fishing in the San Juan Islands, with family and friends, all while cherishing 50 amazing years with his beloved wife, Donna.

He marveled at the changes he had witnessed throughout his lifetime, reveled at seeing his family’s accomplishments and will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

Father William Charles Weewie and Mother Olga Mary Schaller preceded in death.

Brothers Neil, John and Arthur Weewie.

Son Gus Weewie; Granddaughter Regan, Great Grandchildren Shaela and Rian. Grandson Tyler Jay, wife Melanie and Great Grandchildren Kaden and Jackson.

Daughter Jaylene and husband Jeff Soriano; Granddaughter Tobie husband Korry, Great Granddaughter Jenna and husband Tyler, Great Great Grandchildren Wes and Waylon. Great Granddaughter Danica Jay. Granddaughter Shannon husband Charlie and Great Grandson Dominic. Grandson Luca.

Son Joe and wife Terri Micheals; Grandson Jason and Great Grandchildren Aleks, Sebastien and Liam. Granddaughter Rachel, husband Ariel and Great Grandchildren Arabella, Hartlynn, Emrie, Arrow and Hawkins.

Son Jeff and wife Kari Weewie; Grandson Jesse, wife Brenna, Great Grandchildren Ava, Landon, Jetson, Garrison, Easton and Noah. Grandson Cole, wife Lisa and Great Grandchildren, Liirek, Journey and Jude. Grandsons Joshua and Calvin.

Son Adam and wife Michelle Stacey; Granddaughter Stephanie, husband Eric. Grandson Kaden, Great Grandson Jason. Grandson Adam Tyler.

Please plant a tree*

Final resting place Tahoma National Cemetery – Kent,WA. Services 6/6/2025 @ 2:30PM