Howard Shuster

Howard “Cal” Shuster, 87, passed away on July 25, 2025, in Coupeville, WA. Born on November 7, 1937, Cal dedicated much of his life to skilled trades and community service. He worked as a Millwright and volunteered as a firefighter and EMT in Silver Lake’s district 11.

Cal was known for his love of golf, Harley’s and his intricate skill in gun making, hobbies that he pursued with passion and precision. He is survived by his wife, Mindy Gislason. His passing was preceded by his father, Clare Shuster; mother, Catherine Burns; sister, Alice Krupinski; and brother, Dennis Shuster.

At Cal’s request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center or a charity of your choice.