Gordon Ellis Eggett: April, 25, 1937 – December, 20, 2025

Gordon Ellis Eggett, 88, of Oak Harbor, WA passed away peacefully on December 20, 2025 at home with his wife at his side.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday,January 10, 2026 at 10:00 at Family Bible Church.

Gordon was born in Bountiful, Utah to Joseph Leroy Eggett and Thelma Genevieve (Lynch) Eggett on April 25, 1937. He attended Davis High School. Instead of graduating, he felt the call of the US Navy and enlisted in December of 1954 and attended bootcamp at Great Lakes, Illinois.

After graduation from boot camp, he was assigned to the USS Bennington O/A-20 Aircraft Carrier. He took some leave and returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Nancy Larson.

In 1957 Gordon was transferred to Kingsville Texas for 18 months and then to Jacksonville, Florida for his AO-B school which was 6 months long.

After completing school, he was transferred to Whidbey Island and after only one year, the whole squadron was trans packed to IWAKUNI Japan Marine Corps Air Station for the next 3 years.

The Navy then brought him back to Whidbey Island only to be transferred in 1964 to Fallon Nevada where Gordon was attached to VP-47. It was there that he was promoted to Chief Petty Officer.

In 1968 he got transferred to North Kingstown, Rhode Island to VS-28. He sailed aboard the USS Wasp and USS Saratoga. They stopped at ports all over Europe. The cruise was completed in 1970 and that was the year Gordon was promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer.

In 1971 he was transferred back to Whidbey Island for the third time and was attached to COMFAIR WHIDBEY where he was responsible for the operations of the Weapons Department on the Admirals Staff.

In 1972, he and Nancy divorced. Together they had three children. Eric, Tracy and Gregory. That same year he married his second wife, Alma Mae “Sammie”Travers. It was love at first sight. She had two children, Jonathon and Dicy, who he adopted.

After retiring from the Navy in 1975, Gordon worked the next 12 years in the insurance business and in 1988 he and Sammie moved to Chelan, WA where he managed a private condominium resort called Spader Bay for 12 years and then returned to Oak Harbor in 2000. Gordy worked the next 10 years in the home repair business. He retired after Sammie passed away unexpectedly in 2010.

Not being one to wait very long, Gordon connected with Charmaine who was a good friend and attended Family Bible Church where they worshipped together. After pursuing her for a year, she let him catch her. They fell in love and were married on March 18, 2011.

After a nine-year battle with cancer, Gordon fell into the arms of his Lord and Savior whom he loved so much.

He is preceded in death by his sister Marline, his parents, his brothers Dwaine, Rodell and Jim; his son Gregory, his 1st wife Nancy and his 2nd wife Sammie.

Gordon is survived by his 3rd wife Charmaine and her children (Clyde Frazier, Christopher Blas (Janine), Stacey Blas, Kevin Blas (Stephanie), Alex Eggett and Arron Eggett; his siblings Steven Eggett, Kathleen Rose and Kim Eggett; his children Eric Eggett (Ruth), Tracy Hardie, John Eggett and Dicy Sheppard (John); ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Memorials in honor of Gordon should be given to Whidbey Island Women’s Clinic.

The family of Gordon wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Whidbey Health Hospice for their care of Gordon for the past year and all the individuals who came along side of him during his journey home.