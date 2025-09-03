Gisela Janet Hawley: February 1942 – August 8, 2025

Gisela Janet Hawley (née Ruediger) went to be with God and her beloved husband, John, on Friday, August 8, at Regency Coupeville on Whidbey Island, Washington.

Gisela was born in February 1942, in Berlin, Germany, to Annamarie Irma and Heinz Ruediger. After her father passed away when Gisela was two, her mother remarried in 1948 and immigrated to the United States with Gisela and her brother Klaus.

She graduated from high school in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and attended Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina. She was a member of the civil service in Washington, D.C., holding various clerical positions throughout her life, both professionally and as a volunteer.

In June 1966, Gisela married Coast Guard Captain John Hawley, the love of her life, in San Diego. Following his retirement in 1967, Gisela and John spent many happy years living aboard their boats and in their house near Christiansted, St. Croix. They also enjoyed traveling the United States in their camper before settling on Whidbey Island in 1984.

Gisela loved bicycling around Whidbey Island with her husband, John. A talented painter, crocheter, and knitter, she also volunteered as a typist at Whidbey General Hospital. After John’s passing in 2002, she remained on Whidbey Island, drawing strength from her community and faith. Gisela found inspiration through the teachings of Jesus and was a member of Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, where she was an active participant in Deborah Circle and Stephen Ministries. She listened with compassion and provided spiritual support to those she visited.

Gisela was preceded in death by her husband, John; her brother, Ralph Seelke; and her stepson, Brad Hawley.

She is survived by her brother, Klaus Ruediger (Anna); her brother, John L. Seelke, Jr. (Sara); her sister-in-law, Julie Seelke; her stepson, Chris Hawley (Stephanie); and six nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church on September 19 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, whose parishioners became an extended family to Gisela for many years.