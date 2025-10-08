Gary Faber: October, 13, 1985 – August, 21, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gary Robert Faber. Gary passed on August 21, 2025, at the age of 39 after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born on October 13, 1985, in Lake Stevens, WA, Gary lived life with an undeniable spark — a free spirit who chased adventure. Whether he was exploring the backwoods, up some old log road alone or with his family and friends, Gary did everything with passion and presence.

His green thumb was legendary, his hands were always busy creating. His mind was forever dreaming of the next project or path to wander. His love for the outdoors was matched only by his love for those he shared it with. Travel was more than a hobby for Gary —he was the ultimate wonderer. It was a way of connecting with the world and creating memories with the people he cherished most.

To know Gary was to feel his energy. He had a magnetic personality—the kind that lit up a room. He didn’t just enter a space; he stole the show, with a story, a laugh, a smile that you wouldn’t forget.

Through the hardest of days, Gary showed us all what strength and resilience look like. He faced every challenge with bravery, humor, and an unwavering spirit that inspired everyone around him.

Gary leaves behind a loving family, countless friends, and a legacy of adventure, laughter, and love. Though his time here was far too short, his impact was immeasurable, and his spirit will continue to live on in the lives he touched.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held on his birthday; 10/13/2025 1:00pm at Bowman’s Bay, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you plant something green, go for a walk deep in the woods, spend time by the riverbank—just as Gary would’ve done.