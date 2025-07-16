Franklin “Earl” Lawsen

Earl was born in Sacramento CA. on January 23 1936. He was very proud to be a third generation Californian. He graduated from McLatchy High School where he was in the marching band, orchestra and track. He held office in the Masons Demoly Lodge.

Earl attended the university of Oregon, where he met his wife Verna, of 66 years in the dorm cafeteria. He graduated with a degree in economics. Mothers Cookies (the white and pink Animal Cookies with sprinkles) was his employer for 32 years. The last 17 years he was Division Manager of the 5 NW states. He had a way of making work fun and was still very productive.

Family was of great importance to him and was actively involved with his 3 children. They are Tammy Foster (Bob), Jennifer Berner, (Dave), and Tod Lawsen (Julie). With each marriage the family multiplied to include 6 grandchildren. They in turn added 9 great grandchildren to the family.

Earl and Verna lived for 24 years on Whidbey Island. He served on many boards up until the end. Years of golf, gardening, Trinity Lutheran Church (where he played in the Bell Choir), walking his dog Buddie and visits from the great Grands made for a very full life.

Those who knew him will miss his smile.

His memorial service is scheduled for July 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Freeland at 2PM.

If you wish to share flowers please pick them from your garden.