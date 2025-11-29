Floyd Wright: 1929 – 2025

Floyd C. Wright passed away peacefully among family in Mountlake Terrace, WA on October 29, 2025. He will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy, and his son Randy. Floyd was born to Oscar and Nora Wright in 1929 in the small mining town of Gillespie, Il, the youngest of 7 living children. He married Dorothy in Chicago and soon after he reenlisted in the US Navy and trained to become an Aviation Electrician attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He was stationed on many bases during his 20 year career, the last of which was NAS Whidbey Island, WA. He then worked for Civil Service on NAS Whidbey before retiring again. He and Dorothy were members of Oak Harbor Lutheran where they served as Stephen Ministers and sang in the choir. They enjoyed gardening, playing cards with friends and dancing with the Whidbey Whirlers. Floyd, a few years following the sudden death of Dorothy, returned to Gillespie, his hometown, and married Mary Ann Maxvill in 2008. He enjoyed 16 years in that community. At the age of 95, his daughters brought him back to WA state so they could tend to his needs for his final 18 months. He is remembered for his endearing manner and for singing a stanza from one of his favorite songs at any time.

He Is survived by his daughters, Jackie (Bacus) of Seattle and Ruth (Rhodes) of Mountlake Terrace, and his wife, Mary Ann Maxvill of Gillespie, IL. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. His remains will be interred beside Dorothy at Sunnyside Cemetery in Coupeville, WA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gillespie Public Library (IL).