Eric Jacobsen

Eric Kenton Jacobson was born to David and Doris Jacobson on May 16,1964. He grew up on Whidbey Island. He died on October 20, 2025. He was a loving father to Kirsten and Tyler, and grandfather to Mila. Eric married Cynthia February 10, 1996. He loved Cindy very much. He worked at HydraMaster for 40 years. He really loved his job. He enjoyed fishing and camping. We will miss him very much. We look forward to welcoming him back in the resurrection.

Eric is survived by his wife Cynthia Jacobson, his daughter Kirsten (Nathan) Wright, granddaughter Mila Wright, son Tyler (Emily) Jacobson, his sisters Christine (Richard) Pen and Leslie (Ronald) Begley, nephew Alex (Ashton) Travis and niece Courtney Travis. He is preceded in death by his parents David and Doris Jacobson, and niece Whitney Travis.

A memorial service will be held on November 22, 2025 at 3 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 410 Ball Street, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284.