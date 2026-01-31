Dorothy Milne Walchenbach: November 29, 1926 – January 7, 2026

Dorothy Milne Walchenbach, 99, of Oak Harbor, Washington, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2026, with her family at her bedside.

Born on November 29, 1926, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Raymond C. Milne and Dorothy Latimer Milne, Dorothy was a graduate of Hope College, where she majored in sociology and psychology. She began her professional life working with youth at the Pittsfield Girls Club and YMCA, and later taught third grade. Known for her cheerful personality, Dorothy brightened the lives of all who knew her.

Dorothy devoted her life to her four children and to service in her community. She was deeply involved with South Congregational Church, serving as deaconess, Chairman of the Deacons, and Chair of the Board of Christian Education. She also held leadership roles with the Pittsfield Area Council of Churches, Berkshire Museum Auxiliary, and boards of local hospitals and the Berkshire Medical Society.

A successful businesswoman, Dorothy founded Carriage House Realty and earned a reputation for integrity and strong ethics. In retirement, she and her husband enjoyed sailing Compass Rose and spending time at their condominium in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She also loved tennis, golf, and bridge, and cherished her community and its natural beauty. An avid outdoorswoman, she loved camping with her late husband and, more recently, cherished camping trips with her four children throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Paul, Peter, Tod, and Amy Walchenbach; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Roy P. Walchenbach, and her brothers, Raymond C. and Bruce L. Milne.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The South Congregational Church in Pittsfield, MA.