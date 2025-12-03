Donna Grate: September, 25, 1932 – October, 27, 2025

Donna Delores Grate, 93, passed into glory on October 27, 2025, at the Harbor Care unit of Regency on Whidbey in Oak Harbor, Washington. Born September 25, 1932, in Pierce City, Missouri, Donna was the only child of Donald E. Withers and Martha I. (Montgomery) Withers. She graduated from the University of Missouri and later earned a master’s degree from Ball State University. Raised in Kansas City, she lived in Peru, Indiana, for 45 years and in Oak Harbor, Washington, for the last 25 years. She is survived by her sons, Thomas A. Grate and Philip E. Grate; grandsons, Michael S. Grate, Ryan T. Grate, and Kyle J. Grate; and Peter Sahaidachny, Michael’s half-brother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald A. Grate, and by her son, Stephen M. Grate.

Like her father before her, Donna dedicated her life to education. She taught at Lincoln Elementary School and Victory Elementary School in Peru, Indiana. She later served on the Peru Community Schools Board of Trustees, including four years as its president. She also helped manage Grate Lumber Sales, her husband’s brokerage business. She was a member of the Peru Rotary Club and served a term as its president.

Donna also held a lifelong passion for music. She sang in the choirs of the United Methodist churches in Peru and Oak Harbor. She performed with community music groups in both cities. In a local Peru production of The Sound of Music, she was cast as Mother Superior for her ability to belt out “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.”

She led an active social life-belonging to the Mississinewa Country Club in Peru, the Oak Harbor Yacht Club and Whidbey Golf Club. She was, above all, a devoted wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Donna’s ashes will be interred next to those of her husband and son at Hillside Cemetery in Issaquah, Washington, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be directed to Oak Harbor First United Methodist Church, 1050 SE Ireland Street, Oak Harbor, WA 98277.