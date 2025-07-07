Donald Mohs: January 15, 1943 – May 5, 2025

Donald E. Mohs, 82, died at 11:40 a.m. on May 5, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. Donald was born in Owatonna, Minnesota on January 15, 1943 to Berthold and Bertha Mohs. Don married the love of his life, Helen “Kelley” Mohs, on December 28, 1963. They had two children, Kevin and Kayla.

Donald and his family traveled the world as part of his employment with Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) where they were stationed multiple times in Texas at AAFES Headquarters in Dallas and at the Alamo Exchange in San Antonio, Fort Sill Post Exchange in Oklahoma, AAFES Europe on McGraw Kaserne in Munich and AAFES-Europe Region in Offenbach, as well as Japan Regional Exchange in Tokyo. He finished his career at Bad Aibling Station in Germany with the Department of Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) in 1994 and they returned to America to reside on Whidbey Island in Coupeville, Washington.

Donald was a devoted family man, avid athlete, world traveler, and an early health food advocate. Donald is survived by his children Kevin Mohs and his wife Yihung and their children Tienne and her husband Sam, and Sean; his daughter Kayla Fioravanti, and her children, Keegan and his wife Haleigh, Selah, and Caiden and her fiance Elijah; his brother Bert and his wife Marge; his sister Janet and her husband Richard; many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews; as well as close family friend Pat Chandler.

Donald was preceded in death by wife Helen “Kelley” Mohs; father Berthold Mohs; mother Bertha Mohs; sister Pat; brothers-in-law Byron, Tom, Bob; sisters-in-law Mary, Cathy, Vicky; nephew Vern; niece Colleen.

A private family ceremony will be held on Whidbey Island on June 29, 2025. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the wildlife reserve Don and Kelley loved so dearly, Friends of Ebey’s National Historical Reserve on Whidbey Island. Memorials can be made at http://www.friendsofebeys.org/support.html or by check to: Friends of Ebey’s, PO Box 958, Coupleville, WA 98239.