Desiree Sanders: August, 14, 1961 – November, 15, 2025

Our family is deeply saddened to share that Desiree passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 15th, 2025.

Born on August 24th, 1961, Desiree lived in many places around the world, but she always called Whidbey Island-Oak Harbor­her true home.

Desiree had a way of making people feel seen. She carried warmth, grit, and humor everywhere she went, and she always showed up for the people she loved. Along with raising a family on her own, she was employed outside of the house as well as being a caretaker to those who needed her.

She is survived by her son, James; her daughter, Kayla; her two grandchildren; and her sister, Valerie Gonsalves.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Theodore and Virginia Duris, and her soulmate, Jose Correita. Her family will miss her fiercely and hold her memory close.

A celebration of her life will be held in the coming weeks, with the date to be announced.

We thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and kindness as we navigate this loss together. May her soul rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.