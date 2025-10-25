Dennis Jokinen: November, 12, 1957 – 2025

Dennis “Yogi” Eli Jokinen, 67, longtime resident of Oak Harbor, WA, formerly of the Trout Lake area.

Born November 12, 1957 in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Edward and Carol Jokinen. Dennis was a Grand Rapids High School graduate and served in the U. S. Navy for 23 years, attaining the rank of Master Chief, the highest enlisted rank. Growing up in a military family, he lived in numerous locations through out the United States. Dennis loved fishing and was a devoted Twins and Vikings Fan.

His father, Edward Jokinen preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughter, Gabrielle (Justin) Barboza;grandsons, Devin and Eli Barboza; his mother, Carol Jokinen;siblings, Ken (Sherry) Jokinen, Dale (Julie Benson) Jokinen, and Becky Andrist; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 :00 AM, Thursday, October 30, 2025 at the Trout Lake Community Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.