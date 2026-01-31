David G. Lura: September 15, 1947 – January 25, 2026

David George Lura was born on September 15, 1947 in Valley City, North Dakota to George M. and Alyce P. [Overby] Lura. He graduated from Cooperstown High School and following fifive enlisted years in the Navy graduated from the University of Hawai’i. He attended Wartburg [Lutheran] Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa and the Iliffff [United Methodist] School of Theology in Denver, Colorado. He served United Methodist churches in Rockford, Edmonds and Oak Harbor, Washington for over 30 years. During those years he reentered the Navy and retired as a Reserve Chaplain.

David married Colleen [Purcell] on 17 October 1981 and they had one son, Daniel. A life-long baseball fan, David started church softball leagues in each community where he lived. In his retirement he continued to serve as a community chaplain for both the Navy League and Military Offifficers Association. A more practical form of ministry for which David was known was “that guy who pulls that cart around town picking up trash.” David’s parents and his brother, Dennis, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Colleen; his son, Daniel; his brother, Duane “Duey”; and his nephews, Davis Lura and D.J. Lura, along with their families.

An informal gathering of singing and sharing was held in observance of David’s 78th birthday in September of 2025. A Memorial Service will be held at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church on February 3rd at 1:00 pm. 15 September 1947 – January 25, 2026