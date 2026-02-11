Darlyne Krieg: July, 17, 1937 – January, 25, 2026

Darlyne Krieg, born to George Pittam and Rebecca Louise Pittam (Tippett) on July 17th, 1937, in Honolulu, Hawaii, passed away on January 25th, 2026, in Oak Harbor, Washington.

Darlyne’s family was stationed to Whidbey Island in 1949. She met Karl in the 8th grade while attending Oak Harbor Schools and they married shortly after high school in 1955. They purchased a small farm just North of NAS Whidbey where they would spend the rest of their lives.

Darlyne was a stay-at-home mom raising 5 kids, until she started working for the Oak Harbor School District as a teacher’s aide in 1967. She stayed with the school district until 1980, when she went to work in the family business, Krieg Construction. She worked in administration at Krieg Construction Inc. until 2002, when she and Karl retired. Darlyne loved the holidays, from Easter egg hunts with golden eggs to Thanksgiving dinners with all the trimmings, to Christmas Day with stockings for everyone. Halloween even came with grandma in a cow costume for the grandkids. Karl and Darlyne had several adventures, including snowmobiling to the top of Mount Baker and jet skiing under Deception Pass Bridge. One of their favorite activities was boating around the San Juans and staying at Roche Harbor to entertain with friends.

In their retirement their focus was on breeding, raising and racing their prized Thoroughbreds. They traveled between Washington and Arizona racing horses at Turf Paradise and Emerald Downs.

Darlyne was preceded in death in 2019 by her husband of nearly 65 years, Karl: their son Chuck (Robin) and granddaughter Kia. She is survived by her sons Don (Shelli)Randy (Cheri)Jim (Danette) and daughter Karlyne (Norm) 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.