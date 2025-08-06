Darlene Houlihan: March 30, 1935 – July 17, 2025

Polson-Darlene Claire “Dar” Houlihan (maiden name Riley), age 90, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2025, at her daughter’s home in Polson, Montana. Honoring her heartfelt wish to return to her beloved home state, she was surrounded by family in her final days and moments.

Darlene was born on March 30, 1935, in Butte, Montana, to John and Beryl Riley, Darlene grew up in the vibrant mining town that shaped her enduring spirit and deep sense of community. She graduated from Butte High School and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), launching a lifelong career dedicated to caring for others.

Darlene’s professional journey spanned both the medical field and social services. In addition to her work as a nurse, she served as a senior counselor at the Butte Pre-Release Center, where she offered guidance and support with compassion and integrity. Her commitment to helping others left a lasting impact on those she worked with throughout her career. Upon her retirement, she and husband Rae moved to Whidbey Island, Washington where they remained for 23 years, returning home to Montana in 2023.

A woman of faith and service, Darlene attended the United Congregational Church in Butte and later the First Methodist Church in Langley, Washington. Her devotion extended beyond worship; she was an active community volunteer who gave generously of her time and energy.

Darlene found joy in life’s simple pleasures—playing Bridge with friends brought laughter and camaraderie into her days, while time spent outdoors nourished her soul. Whether walking under Montana’s big sky or enjoying nature’s quiet beauty, she embraced the world around her with gratitude. An avid sports fan, she never missed a chance to cheer on her children and grandchildren at their sporting events. She also proudly supported her favorite teams, wearing their colors and jerseys with enthusiasm.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend whose warmth touched many lives. Her legacy lives on through those who knew and loved her.

Darlene is survived by her children Michael & Claire Houlihan of Parker, Colorado, Shannon & Lance Yale of Gold Canyon,Arizona, and Heather & Greg Koch of Polson, Montana. Grandchildren Riley, Callahan, Lucas and Christopher Yale, Katherine Hannan and Zachary Houlihan, Tiah, Chris, Taylor, Natalie and Danielle Godfrey and Amanda Koch. Great granddaughter Evelyn Hannan, sisterDonna and brothers Dick and Matt. She was preceded in death by her husband Rae, her sisters Diane, Jackie and brother Murt.

