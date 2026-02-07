Clarence Richard Hein: August, 16, 1939 – November, 14, 2025

Clarence Richard Hein passed away peacefully on November 14, 2025, at his home on Whidbey Island, Washington, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on August 16, 1939, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Lloyd and Celestine Hein, the second of six children.

Clarence attended school in Madison before joining the Navy to “see the world,” an experience that took him to Beeville, Texas. After completing his service, he joined IBM and was transferred to Waukegan, Illinois, where he met and married Jill Butler in 1968. They welcomed two sons, Timothy (born 1972) and Andrew (born 1974), before moving to Redmond, Washington, in 1978. Clarence worked in construction in Washington until retiring to Whidbey Island in 2004.

Clarence was an extraordinary craftsman. The cedarstrip canoe, kayaks, and pram he built stand as lasting testaments to his skill and eye for detail. Fly fishing was a lifelong passion, and he spent many days fishing for salmon in Puget Sound and for trout in the rivers and lakes of the Pacific Northwest and beyond. He also sailed competitively and loved hiking, skiing, backpacking, and camping trips.

Clarence was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, Daniel. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jill; his sons Timothy and Andrew (Rachel); his grandchildren Francis, Collin, Ethan, Liam, and Evy; his sisters Pat Gaustad and Carol Ford (Jim/Bill); brothers Bill Hein (Sue); and Jim Hein, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held for Clarence at the Whidbey Nordic Lodge in Coupeville, at 2 pm, on March 21, 2026.