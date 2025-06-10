Charles Cook: April 18, 1957 – May 20, 2025

Charles “Charlie” Cook, died peacefully on May 21st, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Charlie was born in Japan in 1957 to Ayako and Roger Cook. He later moved to Coupeville, where he graduated from Coupeville High School, Class of 1976. A proud Coupeville Wolf, Charlie was a standout three-sport athlete.

He became a business owner and custom home builder on Whidbey Island after graduation. In 2008, he moved to Seattle and became a Quality Control Inspector where he was known as the best inspector the company had ever employed.

Throughout his life, Charlie was known for his generosity and for being one of a kind. He had a deep appreciation for life’s simple joys. Whether that was going out fishing on an early morning, playing a round of golf, or sharing a table for a game of poker or cribbage. He kept his competitive edge sharp in cribbage and poker- still playing up until his final days.

Charlie is survived by his brothers, Richard Cook (Linda) and Raymond Cook (Roni), and his beloved daughter, Lauren Cook. He will also be deeply missed by extended family, lifelong friends, and the many lives he touched on Whidbey Island. Though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that his one of a kind spirit will live on.

A celebration of life is to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie’s memory to the Coupeville High School FutureGenerations Fund (https://www.whidbeyfoundation.org/coupeville-high-school-future-generations-fund/) through the Whidbey Community Foundation website, supporting opportunities for future Coupeville students.

Rest easy, Charlie. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.