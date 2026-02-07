Charles “Chuck” Inar Stavig: February, 8, 1938 – January, 22, 2026

Charles Inar Stavig passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 22nd, 2026 after a brief illness. He was visited by family and friends in his final days and maintained his sense of humor until the end. Charles was well-known in the local arts community, and was a passionate supporter of artists from Anacortes, La Conner, Bellingham, and throughout Skagit Valley. Charles was a talented artist and teacher who was skilled at painting, drawing, pottery, and sculpture, as well as designing and building three of his own homes. Charles is survived by Arlene Stavig and their three sons, Bradford, Brenton, and Crane, his grandchildren Conner, Allison, and Lena, his nephews Bryce, Bryan, and Sidney Olson, and his greatgrandchildren Lincoln, Savannah, and Autumn Nye. He is also survived by his loving partner, Candice Reid. Charles is survived by his sisters, Linda Anhalt Perry and Christine Hays, brothers, Daryl and Wally Anhalt. Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands. To share memories of Chuck, and to receive updates for an upcoming Celebration of Life, please visit the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com/obituary/charles-chuck-stavig