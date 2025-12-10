Catherine “Kay” Alsip : 1941-2025

Catherine (Kay) Nelia Alsip died in her sleep following a brief illness on November 11, 2025 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was 84 years old.

Catherine was born January 11, 1941 to Houston and Eva Lemasters in Massillon, Ohio. After graduating high school as a Jackson Township polar bear, she attended Ohio State University, receiving a degree in English. She then struck out for California where she taught high school English and met John Alsip, the Idahoan in cowboy boots who would become her husband of fifty-nine years.

Through John’s work at General Mills, the couple lived in Minnesota, Texas, California, and Montana finally landing in Excelsior, Minnesota. She raised two children, Gretchen and Neil, on Lake Minnetonka where they were members of the Excelsior United Methodist Church. While John continued in the grain trade, Catherine found her calling as a Marriage and Family therapist.

Upon retirement, John and Catherine split their time between Santa Fe and Whidbey Island, Washington. Their final years were spent in the company of good friends at El Castillo Life Plan Community.

Catherine was a huge lover of art. She not only worked as a docent at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Georgia O’Keefe Museum, but painted in oil and watercolors herself. Theater and music were other passions with Catherine performing in several community theater productions and in various choirs throughout her life. She was a true bon vivant, involved in a variety of book clubs and social groups. She hated to miss a party!

Catherine is survived by her children as well as her grandchildren, Lucy, Kate and Thomas. She is predeceased by her husband John as well as her parents, her sisters Joylette and Donna and her brother Houston.

She was the life of the party and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Minnesota Public Radio at 1-800-228-7123 or donate to your favorite local radio station.