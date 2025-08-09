Cassandra Jeanine Hickey: January 15, 1963 – July 25, 2025

Cassandra Jeanine Hickey was born on January 15, 1963, in Oak Harbor, Washington, to Rosalind Sharon Carpenter (née Ranne) and Wesley Gedeon Lupien. Surrounded by the quiet beauty of Whidbey Island, Cassie grew up in a close-knit community, steeped in the kind of love and simplicity that defined her character. She passed away on July 25, 2025, in her hometown of Oak Harbor, with her mother and daughter by her side.

Cassie grew up on Whidbey Island alongside her two younger brothers, Errol and Omer. Herfather was a pilot, and some of her earliest and fondest memories were made in the skies, where she played “tiny stewardess” on her dad’s flights. Later in life, Errol and Omer followed in their father’s footsteps and also became pilots. Cassie loved flying with them, watching the beauty of Washington unfold beneath her. Cassie and her mother shared a closeness that defined Cassie’s life from beginning to end, full of laughter, daily chats, and deep, abiding love. After graduating from Oak Harbor High School in 1981, she attended Skagit Valley College for a time before marrying and relocating to California, where she spent the next 32 years of her life.

It was in California that Cassie found her purpose: being a mother. She had one daughter, Allison Elizabeth Hickey, and poured every bit of her heart and soul into raising her. Her devotion as a parent was the foundation of her life, everything else came second to her love for her daughter. Cassie also had a long and meaningful career as a medical receptionist, beginning in 1989 and working for Dr. Douglas Smith for over 20 years. She was dependable, kind, and incredibly good at what she did. When she wasn’t working or creating memories with her daughter, Cassie could almost always be found curled up with a book. Reading wasn’t just a hobby; it was her sanctuary. She read more than anyone we’ve ever known, and her love for books brought her comfort, joy, and peace. She also loved camping and being outdoors and was a deeply talented cook. She was mechanically inclined and endlessly resourceful; she could figure out how to put together just about anything.

In 2014, Cassie was diagnosed with Familial Early Onset Alzheimer’s. The family made the decision to move her back to Oak Harbor, where she could receive care at Welcome Home Memory Care Facility and be closer to lifelong friends and loved ones. Her mother visited her every single day without fail, ensuring she was never without love or advocacy. Cassie lived at Welcome Home for seven years, and in her final week, she was brought back to her mom’s house, where she passed peacefully with her daughter and mother holding her hand.

Cassie is preceded in death by her father, Wesley Lupien, and her two brothers, Errol and Omer Lupien. She is survived by her loving mother, Rosalind Carpenter, and her devoted daughter, Allison Hickey, who will carry her mother’s memory forward every day for the rest of her life.

Cassie was strong, capable, and endlessly loving. She showed up for the people she cared about and had a quiet way of making everything feel okay. She found beauty in simple things, a good book, a well-cooked meal, a starlit night at a campsite, and she surrounded herself with people who truly loved her. That love was undeniable in her final days, when so many showed up for her and for her family. Her impact was lasting, and her absence will be deeply felt.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cassandra’s name to organizations working to end Alzheimer’s, including the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, and Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. Contributions to local memory care facilities, including Welcome Home Memory Care in Oak Harbor, are also encouraged—they cared for Cassie with compassion and dignity until the very end. Donations to Hospice organizations are also appreciated—these teams are made up of true heroes who walk alongside families during the hardest moments of their lives.

Cassie was deeply loved by all who knew her, and she will be missed more than words can ever express.

“Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com“