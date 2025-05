It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Brian K. Chamberlin who left us far too soon at the age of 56. Brian is survived by his mother and stepfather, Donna and Bob Moch; his brother, Scott; his stepbrother, Tyler (Holly) and their children; and his aunt and uncle, Chea and Gary. Brian will live in our hearts forever and will be missed more than words can possibly express. Rest in peace, B-Dog.